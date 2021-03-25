UTRGV Career Center 2021 virtual teachers job expo

EDINBURG, Texas — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Career Center announced the Spring 2021 Virtual Teachers Job Expo on March 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

According to the news release, the job expo will be held online where individuals will be able to connect with school district employers from home or on campus.

“My advice to both alumni and students attending the expos is to treat this as if it were an in-person job fair,” said Emilia Trevino, UTRGV Career Center interim director. “Attendees should dress professionally, have talking points prepared, ensure that their background is appropriate, and research the companies attending prior to the day of the event.”

Interested students and alumni must register for the event via the platform Handshake and upload their resumes. Pre-register and revisit the site between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on the date of the job expo.

Students and alumni will be able to visit numerous employers in different chatrooms during the expo. A recruiter will be supervising their own chatroom and providing information regarding their organization and what they are searching for in recruits.

To learn more about this job expo or future events, click here or call 956-882-5627, 956-665-2243, or by email careercenter@utrgv.edu.