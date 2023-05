BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has been forced to cancel this morning’s commencement exercise at the Brownsville campus because of bad weather.

The ceremony was set to begin at 10 a.m. on the Main Lawn.

A university official confirmed to ValleyCentral they will announce future plans at a later today. There is not word yet on the UTRGV School of Medicine ceremonies.

The Edinburg campus held commencement Friday night.