BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is preparing for its upcoming graduation ceremony for Edinburg and Brownsville students.

A weather inclement plan is on hold for the Brownsville campus ceremony as weather conditions are forecast to pick up into the week ahead.

UTRGV announced the date, time and location for the Brownsville campus ceremony are subject to change.

In the event of weather changes, the Brownsville graduation ceremony would be moved to 7:30 p.m., Saturday Dec. 16 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

“We continue to monitor the weather conditions,” UTRGV stated in a social media post.

The Brownsville ceremony remains scheduled for 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 15 at the Brownsville Library Lawn.

Students will be notified of any changes via campus email and text message.