EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has officially begun construction on its newest sports facility.

UTRGV Athletics announced the groundbreaking of Vaqueros Performance Center, a 45,000 square-foot facility that will house multiple sports, including the university’s football program.

“This will be the heart of our football program moving forward,” Guy Bailey, President of UTRGV said.

The $85 million facility will serve as a place where athletes can train, practice, study and succeed as both students and athletes.

“The neat thing about the Vaqueros Performance Center is that it’s going to have an impact on all our student athletes,” Chasse Conque, Vice President and Director of Athletics said.

UT System’s Board of Regents approved UTRGV’s game plan to bring a football program to the Valley in 2022 and later welcomed the university’s first football head coach, Travis Bush.

“It’s a great day for all of UT athletics but especially for UTRGV football,” Bush said. “Between Dr. Guy Bailey, Chasse Conque and the whole UT system, there’s a reason this is going to be the best facility.”

The Vaqueros Performance Center will be built north of the UTRGV Baseball Stadium and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025.