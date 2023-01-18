EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced this week that TikTok will be blocked on campus networks and devices.

In a notice sent to students Tuesday, UTRGV said the move to block TikTok was a result of an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that requires all state agencies to remove the social media app from government-issued devices.

According to UTRGV, TikTok is no longer available on UTRGV-managed computers or networks. Personal devices will not ne able to access the app while connection to the UTRGV Wireless Network, eduroam.

“We understand this may be an inconvenience for some of our community members who use TikTok and appreciate your assistance and cooperation in complying with this order,” UTRGV stated.

Personal devices that use a cell phone connection or other connections not owned by UTRGV will not be affected by the order, the University said.