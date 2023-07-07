HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV Ballet Folklorico announced they will be closing out its year with two shows at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex.

“Ouroboros” on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and “Alegria” on July 14 also at 7:30 p.m.

Miguel Peña, UTRGV Ballet Folklorico director said they have been practicing for both shows since August 2022.

In order to join the ballet folklorico, Peña said prospects must pass an audition. If successful there is practice every Monday and Wednesday for two hours.

One dancer said she has been dancing since she was 5 years old. It is her passion and privilege to be a part of the ballet folklorico.

For ticket information call 956-655-3881.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.