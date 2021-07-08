UTRGV awarded federal funds to research public’s fear of dentists

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced that the Department of Health and Human Services will award UTRGV $454,668.

The nearly half a million dollars will be awarded to UTRGV’s dental research by DHHS’ National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.

UTRGV’s research is aimed to identify and eventually help end the fears some patients have when visiting the dentist and getting a dental procedure.

“We are very pleased with this new award from HHS to Dr. Laura Seligman for her research on Oral Diseases and Disorders,” said Parwinder Grewal, Ph.D., UTRGV Executive Vice President for Research, Graduate Studies, and New Program Development in a statement.

Grewal explained in the statement that the fund will help UTRGV reduce “the health disparity gap in the South Texas region and increase visibility of our faculty and their research programs.”