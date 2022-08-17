EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has implemented a clear bag policy for all spectators attending university-hosted events.

According to a news release sent from the university, clear bags should be made of plastic, vinyl, or PVC and not exceed 12 by six by 12 inches.

Prohibited bags include purses, camera or binocular cases, backpacks, fanny packs, printed pattern plastic bags, reusable grocery totes, tinted plastic bags, mesh or straw bags, duffle bags and large totes.

The university does not want any plastic bags brought into the venue to be no larger than one gallon. Bags must be resealable and clear. However, there are exceptions such as small bags which do not have to be clear but cannot be larger than four point five by six point five inches. These bags are still subject to bag checks, according to the release.

Other exceptions include diaper and medical bags, which do not need to be clear or meet size restrictions but will be screened before entry. Adults bringing in diaper bags must be accompanied by a child and their bags must contain childcare-related items such as diapers, wipes, changes of clothes, bottles for breast milk or formula, baby food, etc.

Medical bags must be specifically necessary for medical equipment and accommodations that cannot fit within the small bag or clear bag sizing, such as an insulated bag with an ice pack to keep medication chilled, an oxygen tank carrier or a large bag to carry a lactation pump. The university will not tolerate people bringing small medically related items that can be transported in small clear bags.

Examples of medical items that will not qualify for an exemption include, but are not limited to, medication that does not need to be refrigerated, pill bottles, epi-pens, inhalers, etc, the release states.