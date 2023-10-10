RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced the arrival of its first drill team.

The drill team will serve and perform as spirit leaders at athletic games during football season, parades and other community events in order to encourage fan excitement.

“Now that there will be a drill team, I am confident that there will be an increase in student involvement, and enhanced school spirit and pride,” Sel Gomez, head coach of UTRGV Spirit Programs. said.

A drill team workshop will open on Saturday, November 4.

Following the workshop, drill team tryouts will start Saturday, November 18.

According to the UTRGV Drill Team, tryouts will be conducted by a panel of judges who will evaluate a series of choreographed routines.

The workshop and tryouts are open to all students, transfer students, high school senior and juniors.

UTRGV’s official drill team is set to debut during Fall 2025.