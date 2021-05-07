UTRGV announces in-person graduations since COVID-19 pandemic

EDINBURG, Texas — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will celebrate its Spring Class of 2021 with its first in-person commencement ceremonies since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to UTRGV commencement is set for May 7 and 8 with more than 3,100 candidates expected to take the stage on both Brownsville and Edinburg campuses.

The ceremony is limited to the graduates and four guests. All event attendees will be required to social distance and wear masks as per COVID-19 campus guidelines, said the university’s news release.

Friday, May 7, will kick off the ceremonies on the Edinburg Campus, Parking Lot E16

1:30 p.m. College of Engineering and Computer Science and Robert C.Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship

5 p.m. School of Social Work, College of Sciences and Mathematics and Science Academy

7:30 p.m. College of Liberal Arts

On Saturday, May 8, Spring Commencement will move to the Brownsville Campus, Parking Lot B3

8 a.m. College of Engineering & Computer Science; College of Education and P-16 Integration; Robert C.VackarCollege of Business and Entrepreneurship; College of Sciences; and Mathematics and Science Academy

10:30 a.m. School of Nursing; School of Social Work; College of Fine Arts; College of Health Professions; and College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m. School of Medicine

For more information on the ceremony and how to watch, click here.