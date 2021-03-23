UTRGV announces in-person commencement ceremony for class of 2020

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday night, UTRGV announced in-person commencement ceremony dates for certified graduates of Spring, Summer and Fall 2020.

UTRGV 2020 alumni will have their in-person commencement ceremony on the following dates:

Brownsville Campus:

–Thursday, May 13

Edinburg Campus:

–Friday, May 14

–Saturday, May 15

Alumni will receive an email from that provide instructions regarding how to RSVP for commencement via our partner, according to the website.

Alumni will have until Monday, April 5, 2021 to RSVP for a date and location.

According to the website, the events will take place outdoors and will follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety: