UTRGV announces in-person commencement ceremony for class of 2020

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday night, UTRGV announced in-person commencement ceremony dates for certified graduates of Spring, Summer and Fall 2020.
UTRGV 2020 alumni will have their in-person commencement ceremony on the following dates:
Brownsville Campus:
–Thursday, May 13
Edinburg Campus:
–Friday, May 14
–Saturday, May 15
Alumni will receive an email from that provide instructions regarding how to RSVP for commencement via our partner, according to the website.
Alumni will have until Monday, April 5, 2021 to RSVP for a date and location.
According to the website, the events will take place outdoors and will follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety:
- Everyone must wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose.
- 6 ft. social distancing will be required for all graduates, guests, and staff in attendance.
- Ceremonies will be held outdoors on the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses.
- Graduates will be allotted four electronic tickets to share with guests.
- After walking the stage, all graduates and guests must exit the event.
- The ceremony order of exercise has been reduced to shorten the number of time graduates and guests will need to be present.
- The number of University officials permitted on stage has been reduced.
- The walk across the stage by graduates will be contactless.
- A medical tent will be on-site to provide supportive care for students and guests that may feel unwell.