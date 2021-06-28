UTRGV announces Fall Liftoff 2021

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced its Fall 2021 Liftoff incentive for students that enroll by August 1.

Students that enroll full-time by the deadline, and that meet all requirements can receive up to $1,000 for tuition and mandatory fees, after Federal and State aid, and scholarships are applied.

Undergrad students must register for at least 12 credit hours, and graduate students must register for at least nine hours.

The nine credit hours for undergrad students can be a combination of fall module one and module two.

All courses qualify for Fall Liftoff, these include online and in-person classes. No application is required.

For more information, or to learn how to register for classes, click here.