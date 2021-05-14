UTRGV announces ﻿new dean for the school of medicine

EDINBURG, Texas — On Friday, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced the appointment of Dr. Michael B. Hocker as the new dean of the UTRGV School of Medicine.

UTRGV said Dr. Hocker will start on June 28. He holds the J. Harold Harrison M.D. Distinguished Chair in Emergency Medicine and currently serves as the senior associate dean and designated institutional official (DIO) for graduate medical education at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) at Augusta University.

“We were fortunate to have a very large and diverse pool of candidates for the dean’s position,” said UTRGV President Guy Bailey. “Dr. Hocker stood out from the pool because of the depth and breadth of his knowledge of the operations of a medical school and his experience with both clinical operations and medical education.”

Dr. Hocker added he is honored to be selected as dean and is looking forward to a fantastic group of students, faculty, and staff.

“This role is a unique opportunity to lead an evolving medical school, foster its growth and support its critical mission to improve the health of the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas, and beyond,” he added. “The UTRGV-SOM will accomplish this mission through innovative educational programs, high-quality clinical care, and life and disease-changing discovery.”