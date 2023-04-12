RIO GRANDE VALLEY (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Athletics Department and 5×5 Brewing Co. announced Wednesday the creation of Los Vaqueros beer.

The blood orange kölsch style ale will soon be available in local stores and restaurants as well as UTRGV Athletics events at which alcohol is served, said UTRGV’s news release.

Los Vaqueros is expected to be available at UTRGV baseball’s final home series on May 12-14 against Grand Canyon at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

5×5 Brewing Co. will host a tailgate party at 4:30 p.m. on May 12 to introduce the new beer to fans.

“This is an incredible opportunity to spread the Vaqueros brand throughout the Valley in a unique way,” said Chasse Conque UTRGV Vice President & Director of Athletics. “We are grateful for our partnership with 5×5 Brewing to develop and market Los Vaqueros.”

The beer will also be available in branded cans in most H-E-B stores in the Valley, Specs, Total Wine & More, and El Tigre locations. A complete list of restaurants serving Los Vaqueros using a branded tap is being compiled and those wanting the beer can order through L&F Distributors, according to the news release.

“We are proud to be a small part of UTRGV Athletics putting the Valley on the map,” said George Rice, 5×5 Brewing owner. “We believe that beer should be exciting, and right now, there is a lot to be excited about with UTRGV Athletics.”