EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is moving forward to establish a stadium for the institution’s newly announced football program.

UTRGV is collaborating with the City of Edinburg and the Edinburg Economic Development Program to facilitate Vaquero football games at H-E-B Park.

“We are looking forward to working with the City of Edinburg on the possibility of bringing UTRGV football to H-E-B Park,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said.

According to the City of Edinburg, the collaborative project aims to elevate the university by promoting the UTRGV academic and athletic journey.

“This stadium will generate excitement among students, unite RGV fans, and serve as an economic boost for the RGV,” Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa said.

If the project moves forward, H-E-B Park would serve as the official venue for UTRGV football and would be ready by the program’s debut in 2025.