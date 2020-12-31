UTRGV administering COVID-19 vaccine for eligible people

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is continuing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible in the first two phases of distribution.

UTRGV is administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those who fall under the credentials of Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

Phase 1A includes medical professionals such as nurses, physicians, lab technicians, among others.

Phase 1B includes people aged 65 and over and people above 16 with qualifying chronic medical conditions.

UTRGV will administer the vaccine by appointment on Thursday at the UT Health/Knapp Family Health Center in Mercedes and the Clinical Education Building in Harlingen from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register for the clinic, visit here.

For more information, visit here.