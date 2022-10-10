SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito.

The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street.

Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, Resaca Shores Boulevard, and Comfort Lane.

City officials apologized to residents for the inconvenience and officials said they hope to have water service restored as soon as possible.