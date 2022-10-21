CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual.

Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program.

The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and energy programs, Doug Hairgrove.

“So far this year we’re going to assist 10,000 people overall, in Cameron County right now it’s sitting at 6,454 people, Brownsville itself at that location we have taken 3,518 applications,” said Hairgrove.

He said over $7 million have gone to assist Cameron County residents, a number higher than usual.

Aside from working with community members in need, Hairgrove said they also work with utility companies like Brownsville Public Utilities Board.

“We actually operate a program through the public utility board to assist people who need help with the bill. A lot of times they will refer their own clients to that program,” he said.

Higher bills are causing more need, leading to fewer funds as more people seek help.

“Our funding this year is coming to an end, unfortunately, and we won’t receive additional funding until January of next year,” said Hairgrove.

He said the organization is working with the community, but with all funds accounted for this year, they are referring people to other organizations.

However, other organizations also experience the same issues when it comes to quickly depleting funds.

“We’re getting an awful lot of requests. In other words, probably 30 to 40 phone calls a day, and we don’t have the capacity,” said Major Kelly Durant of The Salvation Army. “We would need a whole lot more donors to supply for everyone, but we do the best we can.”

Major Durant said they can help about 45 people with their utility bills each month, averaging about $250 for each person.

“Everyone says that the bills have never been this high. So, it is an ongoing big problem, possibly across the nation if you ask me,” Durant said.

He explained that families are needing to choose between food and paying their bills.

Durant added in an effort to help, The Salvation Army provides food boxes and vouchers for clothing to offset some expenses.

For more information on the available resources, you can visit the Community Action Corporation of South Texas and The Salvation Army websites.