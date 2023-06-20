AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mental health services will soon be expanding across all University of Texas institutions.

The UT System Board of Regents is launching a new program that will offer free, virtual mental health support to students.

Students will have 24/7 access to virtual care options from licensed counselors and providers nationwide.

“The health and safety of students is always our top priority,” Kevin P. Eltife, UT Board of Regents Chair said.

The new program offers students on-demand mental health and emotional support, scheduled mental health counseling sessions, psychiatry services, health coaching, care navigation, peer support community and digital self-care content.

“We are committed to continuous enhancements that improve student health and educational success outcomes,” Eltife said.

Students at all 14 UT locations will have access to expanded mental health support beginning in the 2023 fall semester.