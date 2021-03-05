UT Health RGV reopens vaccine registration to the public

FILE – In this March 1, 2021, file photo, a patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday, March 5, it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)— UT Health RGV reopened their COVID-19 vaccine registration to the public.

The form is open to the first 10,000 registrants who qualify under the recently expanded Phase 1A and 1B guidelines determined by the State of Texas.

After 10,000 submissions are recorded, UT Health RGV will temporarily close the platform in order to process and administer vaccines to the newly registered group, according to a press release sent Friday.

Links for the community to register:

–English: uthealthrgv.org/vaccine

–Spanish: uthealthrgv.org/vacuna

There is no citizenship or residency requirement, and registrants are not required to show a Social Security number.

The federal government recently expanded Phase 1b eligibility determinations to include the following education and childcare personnel: Those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools.

–Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers).

–Those who work as or for licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers.

–Those who fall into Phase 1a are frontline healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities.

In addition to education and childcare personnel, those who fall into Phase 1b are people 65 and older, or 16 and older with a health condition that increases the risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, including but not limited to:

Cancer.

Obesity (BMI 30+).

Type 2 diabetes.

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

Down Syndrome.

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies.

Organ transplantation.

Pregnancy.

Sickle cell disease.

This article will be updated when the registration closes.