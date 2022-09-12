EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center will receive more than $145 million in funding approved by the University of Texas System Board of Regents.

The funding will be provided by the Permanent University Fund, Tuition Revenue Bond, and other organizations, including the $1 million donation from the City of McAllen, according to a news release by UTRGV.

The project will be able to provide crucial healthcare services in the Rio Grande Valley, such as cancer and surgical services that are cutting edge in medicine, and are able to train future physicians and scientist.

“I’d like to thank the UT System Board of Regents for believing in our goal of serving as a major catalyst for healthcare and well-being in the Valley,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said according to the release. “This center truly will be a gamechanger for our region.”

The new three-story, 144,231-square-foot UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center project has been approved and will include a radiation oncology clinic, medical oncology clinic, diagnostic imaging suite, rehabilitation therapy, ambulatory surgery center and orthopedists center.

This is tremendous news for us, as it will serve the student and patient care needs in the region by providing first-class multidisciplinary education, research and clinical services,” said UTRGV School of Medicine dean Dr. Michael Hocker.”

The cancer center is part of phase one of UTRGV’s McAllen Academic Medical Campus south of Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads. Construction is expected to completed in spring 2024.