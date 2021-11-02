UT Health RGV offering COVID-19 boosters in Brownsville and Harlingen

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – UT Health RGV will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters in Brownsville and Harlingen.

They will be offering boosters of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. UT Health RGV is not currently administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release from UTRGV.

The first availabilities will be at the Harlingen location:

When: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Where: Clinical Education Building 1.203 (Auditorium) 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd., Harlingen, TX.

The second will be available in Brownsville:

When: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5

Where: Cortez Hall (BCRTZ,) UTRGV Brownsville Campus.

The boosters will be available to those who are:

65+ years old (at least six months after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months after initial dose of Johnson & Johnson)

18+ years old with any underlying medical condition (at least six months after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or at least two months after initial dose of Johnson & Johnson)

18+ years old who feel at increased risk for severe COVID-19 because of frequent institutional or occupational exposure (at least six months after second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or at least two months after initial dose of Johnson & Johnson)

12+ years old who are moderate to severely immunocompromised (least 28 days – or 4 weeks – from second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna)

All patients need to present their COVID-19 vaccine card before receiving a booster.

Vaccines are only available at UT Health RGV primary care locations by appointment only. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.