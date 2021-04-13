UT Health RGV hits milestone for COVID-19 testing

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO)- University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Health reached a milestone by testing more than 100,000 individuals for COVID-19.

Testing is administered through the UT Health RGV Clinical Laboratory. Meeting the demand for rapid tests has been a challenging and rewarding period for the UTRGV Health system.

UT Health RGV Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Dobbs said reaching the 100,000th test can be credited to the commitment of healthcare providers at UTRGV.

The University reached this milestone by administering its 100,000th test to UTRGV nursing student, Kevin Perez.

Volunteering his time to the vaccine clinics has been a great benefit to helping his community, but the health of his own family was always on his mind.

Perez’s recently participated in testing due to his concern of catching new strains of COVID-19 when he stated,

“I’m terrified of catching another strain of COVID later – that’s why getting tested with UT Health RGV was important to me.”

Perez entered the medical field because he was passionate about helping others, since the pandemic he has experienced new levels of dedication as a healthcare professional. Perez is expected to graduate this May with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

“I chose to help at the clinics because I know what’s at stake, people’s lives and their health are at stake…If we can vaccinate thousands of people in one week, that’s a good week” said Perez.

Perez plans to keep helping out at the UT Health RGV Vaccine clinics.

Dr. John Thomas, director of the laboratory said the university’s team efforts to help protect the Valley community during the pandemic has been critical.

To learn more about UT Health RGV’s COVID-19 testing or to request a free phone screening, click here.