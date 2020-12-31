UT Health RGV begins administering vaccine to elderly, high-risk individuals

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — The state is moving into Phase 1b of the vaccine rollout and UT Health RGV as opened registration for people ages 65 and older and those with underlying conditions.

“For more than 9 months I’ve rarely left my house because I’m afraid of getting infected,” Elisa Breceda, who will soon receive the COVID-19 vaccine, said.

Breceda is over 80 and has several health issues. That means she qualifies for Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan and will receive it through UT Health RGV.

“I’m very calm,” she said. “I want it. I’m thankful and I hope it gets here quick.”

UTRGV School of Medicine Dean Dr. John Krause says UT Health RGV is on track to have vaccinated 900 people in this phase by the end of the day.

“We have issued notices to a variety of societies and folks, so to the best of our knowledge we have worked through those on our Phase 1a who have wanted it through us,” he said.

It’s by appointment only, and more than 7,000 people in 1b have registered so far. Dr. Krouse says those over 65 are priority and the rest will receive it on a first come, first serve basis.

“We’ll just take those with comorbidities as a group, as a whole, and we’re not going to try to refine that any further from there,” he said.

UTRGV student Ismael Guzman, who has an underlying condition, was able to receive the vaccine today and says it was a relief.

“I’m still going to wear a mask, keep my distance, but a huge weight is off my shoulders,” he said. “I’m ready for the second dose.”

Dr. Krouse encourages everyone vaccinated to continue these safety measures, as full protection does not kick in until a period after the second dose.

UT Health RGV is expecting an additional 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. If you fall under phase 1b and want the vaccine, you can head to valley central dot com for information on how to register.