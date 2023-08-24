BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Univerity of Texas Rio Grande Valley was given the green light to purchase the Majestic Theater in downtown Brownsville to serve as the institution’s new Performing Arts Center.

The University of Texas System Board of Regents gave the OK Thursday in support of UTRGV’s Performing Arts programs in the College of Fine Arts.

UTRGV announced it will renovate the theater along with an adjacent building to serve as the university’s new Performing Arts Center in Brownsville. This comes after complaints from students due to the conditions of the leased space at Rusteberg Hall.

The historic Majestic Theater in Brownsville, TX on Elizabeth St. UTRGV Photo by David Pike

“We are committed to ensuring our students in the College of Fine Arts have the proper resources and space to be successful,” College of Fine Arts Dean Jeff Ward said. “This is definitely a step in the right direction, and we look forward to announcing more good news in the future.”

The Roy F. and Joann Cole Mitte Foundation currently own the buildings.

“We are excited about the purchase of these buildings because it will provide our performing arts students in Brownsville with space to call their own,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said. “At the same time, we are well aware of the city’s commitment to revitalizing downtown, and we are confident that this project will help enhance those efforts.”

Detailed timelines regarding these College of Fine Arts construction projects will be released later this fall as they become available, the university’s release stated.

In the meantime, the university announced that it had purchased new equipment and furniture for the building and continues to seek corrective action from the owners on a list of maintenance issues compiled by students, faculty and administration.