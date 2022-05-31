SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The USS Kitty Hawk made her arrival at the Port of Brownsville today after a 16,000-mile journey from Washington.

The ship was acquired by International Shipbreaking Limited, LLC, for one penny after a bidding process.

The company coordinated an arrival ceremony to honor the ship and those who served on it.

“Very emotional because I spent so much time on that ship,” said John Petit, who served on the ship from 1968 to 1972.

Petit traveled from Fort Worth to honor the decommissioned ship as it made her final voyage to the port for recycling.

“There are no words to explain how I feel right now because I am blessed to be here and I traveled a long way and I’m glad I came this time,” he said.

Veterans like Petit made the trip to honor and take a look back at their days aboard the USS Kitty Hawk.

“It was great to see it again and there are a lot of memories that go with that,” said Fred Lewis.

Lewis also served on the ship and said he remembered those he served with as the ship passed by.

“They were good people and some of them never came home, others did of course I was some of the fortunate ones and but there was a good feeling there as it came by memories of people and places and things and events,” said Lewis.

The arrival ceremony gave veterans a chance to share their experiences aboard the ship.

“We realized that this was something special and that we needed to do something to honor the people. So many people served our country and so many people have their lives touched by the USS Kitty Hawk and the other supercarriers that we recycle that we needed to spend some time and honor this ship with a ceremony,” said the president of International Shipbreaking, Chris Green.

He said the work to recycle the ship is set to start as soon as she is tied at the Port of Brownsville.

“This is very important work that we’re doing, and we need to do our work with honor and respect to the people who served our country aboard these mighty ships,” said Green.