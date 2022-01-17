USS Kitty Hawk en route to RGV for ship-breaking, last of its kind

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The USS Kitty Hawk is currently in its final transit from Naval Base Kitsap in Washington to the ship-breaking facility at the Port of Brownsville.

Kitty Hawk operated for 48 years before it was decommissioned in 2009. The ship was the Navy’s last commissioned conventional-powered aircraft carrier, according to The United States Navy Region Northwest.

The ship provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief while maintaining the Navy’s enduring commitments all over the world.

The ex-USS Kitty Hawk along with the rest of the nation’s aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, and bolstered deterrence.