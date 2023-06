A Priority Mail package is seen at a USPS facility in La Vergne, Tennessee, on Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Unites States Postal Service offices will be closed nationwide in celebration of Juneteenth.

All retail location will be closed on Monday, June 19 and no regular mail will be delivered, except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express shipping.

Normal business hours and mail delivery will resume the following day, Tuesday, June 20.

Customers can still order stamps, shipping labels, and request package pickups online 24/7.