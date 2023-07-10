HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The United States Postal Service is launching a new shipping option for customers.

Ground Advantage will give customers the opportunity to ship items from coast to coast in two to five business days.

Pricing starts at $4.75 at the post office location and will vary depending on the size and weight of the package.

The following are the Ground Advantage features:

Packages can be delivered in two to five business days across the United States.

Free package pickup services from home or in-office.

Business customers can use USPS Ground Advantage return service as a convenient option for customers who need to send items back.

$100 insurance included on USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Ground Advantage Return packages. Customers can purchase up to $5,000 in additional coverage.

Due to the launch of new Ground Advantage, USPS is now retiring three services which include USPS Retail Ground, USPS Parcel Select Ground and USPS First-Class Package Service as well as Ground Returns and First-Class Package Return Service.