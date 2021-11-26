The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As part of Operation Santa, USPS is accepting letters to Santa.

Operation Santa is a program that allows recipients to mail letters Santa, and adopters are able to fulfill wishes and donate gifts.

According to a press release by USPS, anyone can participate by writing a physical letter, putting it in an envelope, and making sure to include a return address and a postage stamp.

Address the envelope to Santa Claus. 123 Elf Road, North Pole. 88888

Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10. Envelopes without full names, return addresses, or postage stamps will not be posted.

After the letters arrive at Santa’s satellite workshop in the United States, they are reviewed and personal information is removed to protect the writers.

The letters are then posted for others to adopt on USPSOperationSanta.com. Letter adoption begins on Nov. 29.

“There is no guarantee a letter will be adopted, or a gift will be provided. This program relies solely on the generosity of strangers and random acts of kindness,” the release stated.

USPS encourages those participating to include specific information — including sizes, styles and colors for clothes, titles of books and names of toys, to make it easier for adopts to fulfill wishes.