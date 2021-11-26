HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As part of Operation Santa, USPS is accepting letters to Santa.
Operation Santa is a program that allows recipients to mail letters Santa, and adopters are able to fulfill wishes and donate gifts.
According to a press release by USPS, anyone can participate by writing a physical letter, putting it in an envelope, and making sure to include a return address and a postage stamp.
Address the envelope to Santa Claus. 123 Elf Road, North Pole. 88888
Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10. Envelopes without full names, return addresses, or postage stamps will not be posted.
After the letters arrive at Santa’s satellite workshop in the United States, they are reviewed and personal information is removed to protect the writers.
The letters are then posted for others to adopt on USPSOperationSanta.com. Letter adoption begins on Nov. 29.
“There is no guarantee a letter will be adopted, or a gift will be provided. This program relies solely on the generosity of strangers and random acts of kindness,” the release stated.
USPS encourages those participating to include specific information — including sizes, styles and colors for clothes, titles of books and names of toys, to make it easier for adopts to fulfill wishes.