HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Postal Service released its dog attack national ranking for 2022 and Texas ranks No. 2 on the states’ list with over 400 attacks.

The top three in the city list are Houston with 57 attacks, Dallas with 44 and San Antonio with 32 in 2022.

The USPS says more than 5,300 Postal Service employees nationwide were attacked by dogs while delivering mail last year. This poses a safety concern for USPS employees and that is why the organization is providing important information on how dog owners can help encourage safe mail delivery.

As part of its annual National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service campaign, which runs June 4 through the 10 the organization is providing tips on how to practice safe dog keeping.

This year’s theme is “Even good dogs have bad days.”

Since most people know the approximate time that their letter carrier arrives every day, USPS asks that owners secure their dogs before the carrier approaches the property.

While letter carriers are trained to respect a dog’s territory bites still happen and may result in injuries to carriers and costly medical expenses for dog owners.

For a full list of the cities with the highest counts of dog bites reported see below: