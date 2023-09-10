Source: United States Postal Service press release

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Postal Service is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with its festive piñata stamps.

The stamps will come in four designs that celebrate traditional Mexican culture, which include two donkeys and two seven-pointed stars.

“Our stamps allow us to weave together the many threads of our national tapestry, and piñatas are the perfect example of this,” said Isaac Cronkhite, Chief Processing and Distribution Officer and Executive Vice President.

USPS first issued Hispanic-themed stamps in Sept. 2021 with a Day of the Dead theme and July 2022 with Mariachi stamps.