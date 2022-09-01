PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley native is raising money for a scholarship to help Port Isabel High School students.

Tim Barrientez, who was born and raised in Port Isabel, said he is setting the goal of running 500 miles for the month of September in hopes of raising money to help students.

Barrientez said he created and named the scholarship after his brother-in-law U.S. Army PFC Rey David Cuervo.

Cuervo, who was from Laguna Vista, was killed in action in Iraq on December 28, 2003.

Barrientez a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps is calling his campaign “Miles for Dollars”.

He said he will match a dollar for every mile he runs to ultimately contribute $500 by the end of September.

For more information contact Tim Barrientez at 956-451-6597 or by email.