Using your card at the pump could cost you more than just a tank of gas

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — With the Holiday season in full swing, many of us are distracted and thieves depend on that distraction.

Officials with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation say you need to pay attention when paying at the pump.

Card skimmers are not new, but there are specific things, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations say you need to look for.

To protect yourselves at the pump, officials says us a station that looks well maintained with security camera, and try and pay for your gas in cash.

If you do pay with a card, use a credit card instead of debit, and never enter your pin at the pump.

“If you use a debit card and you have to put in a pin number to make that transaction happen, if there is a card skimmer installed on that pump, then they have the keys to your kingdom. They could drain your bank account before you maybe even know what’s happening.” Tela Mange, Spokeswoman, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

There are also some things you can look for visually, which could tell you if there is a problem.

The first thing to check is the pump and cabinet doors to see if they look like they have been tampered with, or the door is loose or damages.

Another thing to look for is the card slot, making sure it’s not loose, or has something covering it. Also make sure the security tape over the cabinet is still intact.

“If there seems something kind of off. If it seems like there are extra screens or protective things around the keypad, or the credit card reader.” Says Mange

Mange says thieves will even go as far as to install a camera to record what numbers you are entering on the pad. She says trust your gut, and if you see something out of the ordinary report it to the gas station, police and TDLR.

If you would like more information about TDLR or to file a complaint you can click here.