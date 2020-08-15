USDA wants parents to earn an A+ when preparing meals for kids

The United States Department of Agriculture says they know parents are busy during this time of year, and they want to make sure food poisoning is not something else they have to deal with.

When preparing meals the USDA says there are four food safety tips to keep in mind. Those four tips include cleaning and sanitizing, separating foods, making sure your cooking food at the right temperature, and chill.

During cleaning and sanitizing make sure your washing your hands frequently especially after touching food, and also make sure to properly sanitize after you done.

Experts also say make sure to separate foods like poultry and uncooked foods like salads and vegetable making sure not to cross contaminate.

“If your cooking chicken nuggets or any kind of frozen meals make sure to follow the labels. If they are raw make sure your cooking them to the right temperature, and also chill promptly, so don’t leave food on the table for too long. There’s a two hour rule anything that is left on the table for more than two hours. After two hours bacteria can grow in there making people sick.” says Maribel Alonso, Technical Information Specialist, USDA

Official also say there are some tips to keep in mind when packing lunches to send with your child to school. Try using an insulated lunch bag, and they also recommend using two cold sources like ice packs to keep the food out of the danger zone.

The danger zone is when foods reach 40 degrees to 140 degrees, when food is in this temperature range bacteria can grow quickly on food and make people sick.

The agency also recommends sending hand sanitizer in your kids lunch box, and say recommend following all CDC guidelines for going back to school.

The USDA says they know parents are busy and can sometime rush making meals, and they say that’s when mistakes can be made.

So if you have questions about food safety and preparing meal, the USDA has a hotline setup to answer questions. You can contact them at 1-(888)-MPHotline or 1-(888)-674-6854 or by visiting their website at USDA.gov.