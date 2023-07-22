HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The USDA recalled approximately 4,784 lbs of an H-E-B product for undeclared allergens.

According to a news release, the recall was due to the product possibly containing soy lecithin, a known allergen not displayed on the product’s label.

The 2lb packages of H-E-B Smokehouse Fully Cooked Seasoned Pulled Pork with BBQ sauce was produced on May 15 with best by dates of Aug 18, Aug 25 and Sept. 1.

The recalled pulled pork packages also have the lot code of 3135 displayed on the label and an establishment number of 13205-A inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the FSIS inspection personnel, the soy lecithin was not displayed on the product label prior the cooking process.

The USDA advises consumers to not consume the item and throw away or return the item to the store.