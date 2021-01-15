USCIS temporarily suspends in-person services

Source: USCIS Facebook

HARLINGEN, Texas — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Friday it will temporarily suspend in-person services at all field offices, asylum offices and application support centers.

The closures will take place on Jan. 19 and 20 to ensure the safety of their employees and individuals with appointments, said their news release.

USCIS said they will reschedule individuals who had appointments on Jan. 19 and 20 and send them notices with new appointment dates.

The USCIS website and USCIS Contact Center will remain available for information, case status updates, and other online tools and resources, said the news release.

