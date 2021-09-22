USCIS shares tips to renew DACA

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman is sharing tips on how to renew the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals application.

The sooner the better

The USCIS recommends for applicants to submit their request as early as 200 days before the expiration date on Form I-797, Notice of Action, and Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

Submitting the request can help avoid gaps in employment authorization. However, the early start may cause an overlap between renewal and the current DACA.

The only risk with overlapping is that the renewal period might extend for less than two years from the current expiration date.

Consult the USCIS Check Case Processing Times web page before proceeding, as USCISD processing times fluctuate.

Double check the request

Before submitting the request to renew DACA, it’s important to double-check that all the correct forms are being filled out.

As of September 2021, the most recent versions of documents are Form I-821D, Form I-765, and the Form I-765 Worksheet.

Confirm that all the appropriate fees are paid, and all forms are signed.

Do not wait last minute

Again, the sooner the better. The USCIS does not usually process requests for DACA expedites.

For more information on DACA visit the USCIS Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Frequently Asked Questions web pages.

