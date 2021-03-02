USCIS reverts to the 2008 version of the naturalization civics test

HARLINGEN, Texas — The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it has reverted to the 2008 version of the naturalization civics test effective March 1.

According to the USCIS’ news release applicants who filed for naturalization on or after December 1, 2020 and before March 1, 2021, with an initial interview scheduled before April 19, 2021, will be given the option to take either the 2020 civics test or the 2008 civics test.

Applicants who filed for naturalization on or after March 1, 2021 will be given the 2008 civics test. After April 19, 2021, USCIS will offer only the 2008 civics test, regardless of filing date. The table below illustrates these scenarios, said the USCIS.

The civics test is one of the statutory requirements for naturalization applicants, who must demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of the fundamentals of the history, principles, and form of government of the United States.

USCIS’ 2008 civics test was thoroughly developed over a multi-year period with the input of more than 150 organizations and was piloted before its implementation.

For more information on the naturalization civics test, please see the USCIS’ Application for Naturalization webpage.

The CIS Ombudsman will continue to work on requests for case assistance regarding citizenship and naturalization and will share further updates on this topic as appropriate, said the news release.

