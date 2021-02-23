USCBP seizes $11.5 million worth of methamphetamine

PHARR, Texas — On Sunday, officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility discovered a produce shipment from Mexico that contained $11,500,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine.

The agency’s news release said the tractor/trailer was hauling a commercial shipment of fresh mixed produce from Mexico.

A CBP officer referred the shipment for further inspection, including a non-intrusive imaging system examination which led to the discovery of packages of suspected narcotics concealed within the trailer’s floor.

Officers said they removed 305 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 575 pounds.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics along with the tractor/trailer and the case remains under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, said the news release.