US Secretary of Education tours PSJA high school, discusses school funding

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday, the U.S. Secretary of Education joined Congressman Vicente Gonzalez for a tour of PSJA Early College High School.

Both Secretary Cardona and Representative Gonzalez spoke about how the Build Back Better Agenda granted $130 billion from the American Rescue Plan to fund schools nationwide to re-open after the pandemic.

“It brought almost a billion dollars to our congressional district. PSJA ISD received over $130 million in resources so we can open up better,” said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, 15th District of Texas.

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona spoke with students about their educations plans.

“We saw students that have internship experiences out in the community, we saw students learning geometry in two different languages,” said Cardona.

The funding given to PSJA is for affordable higher education, including providing two years of free community college for all students.

“With regard to the valley here for early childhood education, we know we can build sky scrappers with strong foundations. It provides opportunities for our youngest learners to have quality programming,” said Cardona.

The funding is not just for PSJA ISD. Texas was given $12 billion from the Build Back Better Agenda.

“I feel great that the American Rescue Plan provides $130 billion. Texas got $12 billion to help reopen schools safely making sure the schools got what they need,” said Cardona.

Superintendent Dr. Jorge Arredondo said the funding has allowed the district to have a dependable plan.

“Right now you see we have been able to retain our teachers, and give them retention bonuses. We’ve been able to order resources and extra support that’s able to accelerate the learning,” said Arredondo.