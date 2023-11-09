MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Representative Monica De La Cruz has addressed the ongoing vandalism outside her McAllen office after vocalizing her support for Israel amidst the Israel-Hamas war.

De La Cruz’s McAllen office was vandalized four times with graffiti tags on the windows, on the sidewalk and on two banners which were displayed at the office doors.

The banners read “Monica Murders” and “Israel is doing genocide and you support it.”

In a news release, the congresswoman addressed the targeted vandalism and her stance for Israel.

“My support for Israel and the Jewish community is, always has been, and always will be unwavering,” De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz continued her statement saying the Oct. 7 attack on Israel is the single largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Credit: Office of Monica De La Cruz

“These vandals will not intimidate me or silence me or stop me from opposing anti-semitism and supporting Israel’s right to defend itself,” De La Cruz continued.

The Associated Press has reported over 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began.

De La Cruz’s office is in contact with local authorities as the vandalisms are under investigation.