US Postal facilities to observe Independence Day on July 5

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Postal Service announced their facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Only express mail will go on as scheduled. Normal delivery will resume on July 6.
There will be no regular mail delivery and limited collection runs will be conducted throughout the Texas 3 District, which encompasses ZIP Code areas 765, 768, 769, 780-782, and 786-799.
The USPS’s news release said for added convenience, customers can go here to find locations of Self-Service Kiosks (SSKs) available in post office lobbies, many of which provide 24-hour access to many postal products and services.