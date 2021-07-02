US Postal facilities to observe Independence Day on July 5

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Postal Service announced their facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, July 5, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Only express mail will go on as scheduled. Normal delivery will resume on July 6.

There will be no regular mail delivery and limited collection runs will be conducted throughout the Texas 3 District, which encompasses ZIP Code areas 765, 768, 769, 780-782, and 786-799.

The USPS’s news release said for added convenience, customers can go here to find locations of Self-Service Kiosks (SSKs) available in post office lobbies, many of which provide 24-hour access to many postal products and services.