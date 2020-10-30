US Post Office to extend hours on election day

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. A U.S. judge on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, blocked controversial Postal Service changes that have slowed mail nationwide. The judge called them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

SAN ANTONIO — Since Sept. 4, the U.S. Postal Service said they have processed and delivered more than 122 million ballots.

That includes both blank ballots delivered from election officials to voters and completed ballots from voters to election officials.

With the continued focus to assist voters, the Rio Grande District said they will extend retail hours at select sites on Election Day, November 3.

Extended hours will be offered as follows:

A complete listing of post offices and hours of operation can be found on the U.S. Postal Service website or call 1-800-275-8777.