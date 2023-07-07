RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The summer season is the perfect time to travel — but a recent backlog in passport applications is putting some traveling plans in jeopardy.

Jannel Garza and her family almost lost a trip they were planning for months.

This is due to a backlog in passport applications.

“So, pretty much I was still debating whether we were going to go on the trip or not, because of the passports,” Garza said.

500,000 applications are sent to the United States State Department every week, but there is not enough staff to process each application.

Ricardo Contreras with the Hidalgo County District Clerk’s Office recalls a time when things were different.

“Routine processing was anywhere from seven to nine weeks, expedited could be anywhere from three to four weeks, five at the most,” Contreras said.

But now, that process is taking longer.

“This is taking up to 13 weeks, so that’s more than two months,” Contreras said.

Garza says she and her family were lucky to have received their passports in time for their vacation, but things were getting stressful.

“I applied back in April, with the idea to travel sometime in the summer like we normally do, and to my surprise, they did take the thirteen weeks that they said that they would,” Garza said. “I received them yesterday, and I applied back on April 20.”

Contreras says planning ahead and doing research before traveling is important to make sure you catch that flight.

He reminds applicants to bring necessary documents and a check or money order to pay for the process.