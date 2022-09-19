HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they have awarded the Valley International Airport (VIA) through the City of Harlingen, a second discretionary grant.

A press release from U.S. Representative Mayra Flores (TX-34) said U.S. DOT’s grant, totaling $4,000,000 will be used to extend runway 17R/35L.

The initial grant totaling $7,000,000 was previously announced on July 21, 2022, said the news release.

“The impact of this project will be felt for decades to come, as with improved air connectivity, comes new economic and job creation opportunities in the RGV,” said Representative Flores.

“We thank the Congresswoman for her efforts and look forward to continuing working with her to better our infrastructure,” said Director of Aviation, Marv Esterly. Adding, “A longer runway allows for improved aircraft approaches and increased cargo capabilities. Such will have a very positive impact on cargo operations and minimize delays for passenger travel.”

The Valley International Airport is the largest airport in the Rio Grande Valley, serving nearly 700,000 passengers annually, according to the release.