US Department of Transportation awards $14.5M grant to the Port of Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Congressman Filemon Vela announced the award of $14,504,850 to the Port of Brownsville by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT).

The USDOT awarded the grant to the Port of Brownsville through a Port Infrastructure Development Grant. The awarded funds will support the expansion and upgrade of a grain and bulk handling facility and ship-loading capacity, said the news release.

“I am pleased that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Port of Brownsville over $14 million to support a project which will provide an efficient and safe export outlet for South Texas farmers,” said Congressman Filemon Vela. “The Port of Brownsville is a major exporter of steel, aluminum and wind energy products in South Texas, and I look forward to seeing how the port will benefit from this grant to restore its business in agriculture.”