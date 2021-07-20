US Coast Guard rescues person in waters off Isla Blanca

Source: AP Newsroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday one person was reported rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard in the waters of Isla Blanca.

The Coast Guard’s news release said the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island watchstander was notified by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department at about 12:30 a.m. of someone in the water.

A 33-foot special purpose law enforcement boat crew was launched to assist, said the news release.

A crew arrived on the scene, rescued the person from the water, and transferred the individual to awaiting U.S. Customs and Border Patrol personnel at Station South Padre Island.

