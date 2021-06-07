US Border Patrol intercepts back to back drug smuggling attempts

LA GRULLA, Texas — On Saturday, Rio Grande City agents working in La Grulla, Texas, observed several subjects carrying bundles of possible narcotics across the Rio Grande.

The agency’s news release said agents responded to the location, and a search of the area led to the arrest of eight people and the seizure of four large bundles of marijuana.



U.S. Border Patrol – Rio Grande City agents intercept back-to-back drug smuggling attempts. Photos by CBP.

The total weight of the marijuana was 114 pounds worth an estimated $91,000.

On Monday Rio Grande City agents working in La Grulla, Texas said they observed multiple subjects near the Rio Grande with bundles of narcotics.

Upon detection, the drug smugglers dropped their contraband and escaped into Mexico. Agents discovered two abandoned bundles that were later determined to be marijuana.

The total weight of the marijuana was approximately 135 pounds and valued at over $108,000.