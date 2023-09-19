HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Border Patrol at the Kingsville station located at 2422 E. Carlos Truan Blvd. is holding a hiring event on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Border Patrol is looking for those under the age of 40, however, there is an age waiver for veterans.

Be a U.S. Citizen with a valid driver’s license, and at least one year of full-time work experience.

For more information on the application process go to USAJOBS.

